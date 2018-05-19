Semi-truck driver charged with manslaughter following deadly Turner Turnpike crash

LUTHER, Okla. – A semi-truck driver has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the first degree after a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on May 8 on the Turner Turnpike, about half of a mile east of Luther.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck, 39-year-old Gurigbal Singh, did not slow down and hit the rear of a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit the rear of another vehicle.

Officials say Singh was going too fast, had plenty of time to stop, and passed at least six warning signs about an upcoming speed reduction and work zone.

By the time Singh tried to stop, it was too late.

Two people were killed in the crash. Officials say those two people, identified as 53-year-old Barbara Homan and 44-year-old Antonio Ibanez, were in the same vehicle.

Documents also say the semi left a 450-foot trail of skid marks before the first impact, and continued traveling another 425 feet before finally stopping.

A man driving another vehicle involved in the crash was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Thursday, Singh was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.