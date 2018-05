Some thunderstorms moving across the state Saturday will be severe with very heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

For Saturday night, heavy rainfall and some severe weather is still expected ahead of the front as it moves southeast overnight with the best rain chances moving into southeastern OK by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday mainly 70s to lower 80s. Lingering showers and t’storms in southeastern OK.

