× 1 person shot at party in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been shot at a party in the northwest side.

Officials said the shooting was reported after a fight broke out overnight at Mantum Event Center.

The victim was hit in the leg but has no life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told officials said they didn’t see anything.

One person was arrested for possessing a firearm. Officials are still investigating and determining whether that person is the suspect who fired the gun.

No other details have been released at this time.