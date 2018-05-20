1 person shot at party in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been shot at a party in the northwest side.
Officials said the shooting was reported after a fight broke out overnight at Mantum Event Center.
The victim was hit in the leg but has no life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene told officials said they didn’t see anything.
One person was arrested for possessing a firearm. Officials are still investigating and determining whether that person is the suspect who fired the gun.
No other details have been released at this time.
35.467560 -97.516428