At Least One Killed in Boating Accident on Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. – At least one person is dead after a boating accident late Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird in Cleveland County.

Lake rangers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cleveland County Sheriff, Little Axe and Norman Fire Departments responded to find the accident on the water near the Calypso Cove Marina area on the lake’s eastern side.

Limited details are available, as the search for missing boaters was suspended due to thunderstorms in the area with intense lightning. The search is expected to resume as soon as weather permits.

Officials are looking into the cause of the accident.

