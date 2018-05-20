Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect After Pursuit in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police arrested an armed robbery suspect Saturday night after a pursuit through Oklahoma City.

According to police, the suspect pulled a gun on a victim at a convenience store near Northeast 36th Street and I-35 before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police pursued the suspect for an hour, and were eventually able to flatten all four of the suspect’s tires using road spikes.

The pursuit ended near South Harvey Avenue and Grand Boulevard, where the suspect was arrested.

Police say no one was injured in the pursuit.

