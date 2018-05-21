× Arrest warrant issued for man accused in fatal hit-and-run accident

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Around 8 p.m. on March 3, emergency crews were called to a hit-and-run accident near Reno Ave. and MacArthur Blvd.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman lying in the grass just west of the road.

Investigators determined the woman had been struck by a car in the road, which “knocked her into the grassy area just off the roadway,” the arrest warrant reads.

Although the driver left the scene before officers arrived, investigators used debris found at the scene to determine that a 2003 to 2006 Ford Expedition was involved in the crash.

A month later, an officer with the Poteau Police Department found a vehicle that matched the description and had front end damage.

According to the arrest warrant, debris from the scene “matched perfectly” to the vehicle’s front bumper.

Authorities say Heith Sullivant admitted to driving the vehicle in Oklahoma City on March 3, but claims he hit a deer.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Sullivant for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.