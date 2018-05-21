Cleveland County residents encouraged to report storm damage

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – As strong storms moved through the metro this past weekend, residents in one county are being asked to report any instances of damage.

Early Sunday morning, thunderstorms with strong winds moved through the area.

“I looked out the window and just for bursts of lightning, I can see the roofs coming off and everything and just flying and wood pieces going through that lady’s window,” Candra Farrell told News 4.

Cleveland County Commissioner Harold Haralson is asking residents who suffered property damage during the weekend's strong storms to contact Cleveland County Emergency Management and report the damage.

“We are very grateful that there were no fatalities reported amidst the damage, but we want to make sure that we document the extent of the damage,” Haralson said.

Officials say they have received damage reports for roofs and barns, but a damage estimate has yet to be completed.

If you need to report storm damage, call Cleveland County Emergency Management at (405) 366-0249.

