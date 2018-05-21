Cooking with Kyle: 10 minute coleslaw

OKLAHOMA CITY – Memorial Day is just around the corner, so you may be one of the thousands of Americans heading to a barbecue this weekend. If so, here’s an easy coleslaw recipe that only takes about 10 minutes to make and is sure to be a hit.
This recipe will serve 6. It may be doubled or tripled.
1 bag (14-18oz) Coleslaw Mix
1 C Mayonnaise
3 T fresh lemon juice
1 T white or cider vinegar
4 T sugar
1/2 t ground mustard
1/2 t celery seed
1/2 t celery salt
1 t Garlic powder
1/2-3/4 C raisins (optional)
In a bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar and sugar. Add mayonnaise and whisk thoroughly until combined and smooth. Add spices, whisk again.
In a mixing bowl, dump package of Slaw mix, or have shredded cabbage/carrots/optional purple cabbage and onion tossed and ready. Pour dressing over, toss thoroughly. Add raisins. Toss again.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep for a week covered, under refrigeration.