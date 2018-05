OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire crews are on scene of a high-rise fire in the old city jail near Robert S Kerr and Shartel.

Officials report a lot of smoke inside the building.

Crews are conducting a search of the building now.

Crews are searching the building now. There is a lot of smoke in this structure. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 22, 2018

Dozens of fire crews at a high rise fire at the old county jail on Shartel and Robert S. Kerr in Downtown OKC. Details tonight at 10 on @kfor. pic.twitter.com/Npt26HqKI8 — Cassandra Sweetman (@CassandraOnTV) May 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates.