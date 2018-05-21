Family members say body of one missing boater has been found

NORMAN, Okla. — Divers are still searching for the body of a missing boater at Lake Thunderbird, but another family says their loved one has been found.

Officials began the search after a pair of boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird. Investigators said that two people suffered injuries, but were quickly recovered.

However, two of the occupants from the second boat, Brandon Kelley and Cody Foster, couldn’t be found.

“I got a call Sunday morning about 5 o’clock saying he was missing,” Brian Kelley, Brandon’s father, said.

Kelley said that Brandon loved the lake and decided to go out on the water, even as storms were rolling into the area on Saturday.

“The storms were moving in, not a wise choice to make, but he loved the lake,” said Kelley.

By Monday morning, Kelley said the call went from search and rescue mission to a recovery. Throughout the day on Monday, divers and Lake Patrol officers searched for the missing boaters.

At some point, family members say they were able to find Kelley’s body.

“They just found Brandon, they just notified us so now we can start the process of funeral arrangements,” said Kelley.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one body was found around noon on Monday, and that search efforts will continue for the second boater. Officials are not releasing any names at this time.

The Lake Patrol also found both boats involved in the crash. However, they are still searching for Cody Foster’s body.

Tough news for the families to hear, but Kelley said he believes he’ll see his son again.

“He was a wonderful son, he was a wonderful man, he loved his wife, loved his children, loved his family and he loved the lake,” he said.

We’re told search crews will keep looking for Cody Foster until they find his body.