Fans 4 Oklahomans: Donate a fan to help a family in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – Our In Your Corner team is kicking off its annual Fans for Oklahomans campaign.

Already, it’s a scorcher out there and we’ve only got three fans left over from last year.

Our neighbors, families in our own community, are suffering through the miserable conditions without cool air and need our help.

Paul from Oklahoma City has gone a year-and-a half without cool air or heat.

His current unit is about 11 years old and too small for the size of the house.

Paul, an amputee with health challenges, suffers through the heat and said it’s just him.

“I’m all alone,” he said. “Parents are dead, all of my family is dead. Aunts and uncles are dead. Everybody’s gone.”

Someone who barely knows Paul but wanted to help him mailed the In Your Corner team a letter asking us to find him cool air.

This was a no brainer for us.

The In Your Corner team and the Salvation Army dropped by Paul’s home to drop off a new fan, and we even did one better hooking him up with a brand new cooling and heating window unit to go in his kitchen.

It should have been simple to install, except instead of an experienced professional, Paul got us!

Three hours later, we were still at it but more determined than ever, finally getting the assist from our friend and handyman Richard from the Salvation Army.

Our camera was rolling as Paul experienced that first shot of cool air on his face.

“Oh, that’s nice,” Paul said. “Oooh, doggies.”

Dee Watts of the Salvation Army took down Paul’s information and is seeing what other services he needs and, if Paul ever needs another window unit installed, he knows who to call.

“Channel 4 of course, In Your Corner,” he said.

