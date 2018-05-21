Frontier Airlines flight from Tulsa makes emergency landing due to unknown odor

TULSA, Okla. – Passengers on a flight to San Diego found themselves in Albuquerque after their plane had to make an emergency landing.

Frontier Airlines flight 1839 left Tulsa International Airport on Sunday night, heading to San Diego.

About halfway through the trip, the plane was diverted to Albuquerque after flight attendants smelled an unknown odor in the cabin.

“Flight 1839 operating from Tulsa to San Diego has landed safely and without issue in Albuquerque with 129 passengers and six crew. Safety is our number one priority and out of an abundance of caution, this flight diverted due to an unknown odor in the cabin,” Frontier Airlines said in a statement to KJRH.

After landing in New Mexico, Jessica Anzai said that she saw flight attendants being checked out by medical personnel.

Frontier reportedly gave passengers a $200 flight voucher, put them in hotels overnight and rescheduled them on a Monday morning flight.

KJRH reports that emergency crews looked over the plane but could not find the source of the odor.