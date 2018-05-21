Man arrested after allegedly kicking officer, attempting to choke K-9

TULSA, Okla. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly kicked a Tulsa police officer and attacked a K-9 officer.

Officials told FOX 23 that 41-year-old Norman Hiner was acting as a lookout for a woman who was attempting to steal items from a store in Tulsa.

When police confronted Hiner, they say he allegedly kicked an officer in the shin and tried to run away.

He made it a short distance away before he was caught by a K-9 officer. At that point, investigators allege that Hiner attempted to choke the dog.

Hiner was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, false impersonation, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.