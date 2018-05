× Man arrested after chase ends in crash in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. – A man is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Mustang.

Officials said they tried to pull the man over early Monday evening, thinking he was someone else who has felony warrants, when the driver took off.

The driver eventually crashed out, then taking off on foot.

Officials arrested him shortly after nearby.

No other details have been released at this time.