NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Conclude for State Teams

The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater was the conclusion of the event for individual golfers at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

OSU's Emma Broze shot a final round 71 to finish at even par and finish in 12th place.

OU's Julienne Soo shot 72 to finish at 3-over par and in a tie for 19th place.

Soo's teammates at OU didn't qualify for the team competition, which determines the top eight teams who qualify for match play starting Tuesday.

Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho won the individual national championship, shooting a 71 to finish at 8-under par and win by two strokes.

The top eight teams are still being determined as of 7:48 pm central time Monday.