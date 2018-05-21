× One person killed after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed after an hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a woman called police to ask them to check on her son.

She reportedly told officers that her son was acting irrational.

She said she knew he had a firearm and was concerned for him.

When officers arrived to the scene, near South Shartel and Britton, the man barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Officials say police spent around three and a half hours trying to get the man to come out of his apartment.

Eventually, police said they had to force their way inside the apartment.

That is when they learned the man had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, the man has not been identified.

This is a developing story.