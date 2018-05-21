Police investigating misconduct allegations involving former Broken Arrow school employee

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating allegations of misconduct involving a former public school employee.

Broken Arrow police announced that they are investigating a former employee of Broken Arrow Public Schools.

At this point, details are scarce and detectives say they are still working to determine if a crime actually occurred.

A district official told FOX 23 the former employee resigned last week from a teaching position at Aspen Creek Elementary School.

After learning of the investigation, the district released the following statement:

“Broken Arrow Public Schools takes all allegations of misconduct by current and former employees very seriously. Any allegation is thoroughly investigated, and information is provided to the proper authorities as soon as possible.”