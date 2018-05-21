Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
Police investigating string of auto burglaries in Yukon neighborhood

YUKON, Okla. - Residents in one metro neighborhood are on high alert following a recent string of auto burglaries.

The alleged burglaries occurred late last week in the Brighton Place neighborhood, near N.W. 33rd and Sara Road in Yukon.

Victims tell News 4 the thieves stole loose change, vehicle registration information, insurance papers and jewelry.

According to surveillance photos, the alleged suspects appear to be teenagers.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance images, call Oklahoma City police.