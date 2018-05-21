Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
Police investigating theft of Michael Kors counter display worth thousands

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of watches.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance images of two women who investigators are hoping to speak with about several thefts at department stores.

Officials say the latest theft involved an entire counter display of Michael Kors watches, which were worth about $12,000.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.