Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
Temperatures to climb back up over the next few days

Sheriff’s office organizing memorial service for Oklahoma K-9 killed in car accident

Posted 12:31 pm, May 21, 2018, by

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of one of their own following a car accident this weekend.

On Sunday morning, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says that Deputy Brown and K-9 Tuco were involved in a crash while responding to a call.

Sadly, Tuco passed away at the scene of the accident.

Tuco
Credit: Stephens County Sheriff’s Office

Officials have organized a memorial service to honor Tuco’s service to Stephens County and Oklahoma.

The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. in the Stephens County Fairgrounds Main Arena, located at 2002 S. 13th St. in Duncan.

Anyone is welcome to attend the service.