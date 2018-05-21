Sheriff’s office organizing memorial service for Oklahoma K-9 killed in car accident

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of one of their own following a car accident this weekend.

On Sunday morning, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says that Deputy Brown and K-9 Tuco were involved in a crash while responding to a call.

Sadly, Tuco passed away at the scene of the accident.

Officials have organized a memorial service to honor Tuco’s service to Stephens County and Oklahoma.

The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. in the Stephens County Fairgrounds Main Arena, located at 2002 S. 13th St. in Duncan.

Anyone is welcome to attend the service.