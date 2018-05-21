Soo and Broze advance at NCAA Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite playing their best round of the NCAA Golf Championship with a team score of 295 (+7), the Oklahoma Sooners failed to make the fifteen team cut at Karsten Creek.

Oklahoma finished its season in 20th place out of the 24 team field.

However, the Sooners will be represented in the final round of individual stroke play. Senior Julienne Soo finished three rounds three over par and qualified to advance among individuals.

Soo will play alongside Oklahoma State senior Emma Broze.

Broze played an outstanding round three to advance past Sunday.

The Cowgirl finished her day with six birdies to card a 70 (-2). Through three, Broze is one over par and eight shots back from overall leader Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest).

Both Soo and Broze will tee off at 12:40 on Monday.