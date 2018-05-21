× Super Sooners dominate NCAA Regional to advance

The Oklahoma Sooners will play in their ninth straight NCAA Super Regional after dominating regional play.

OU officially punched their ticket to advance with a 7-0 win over Missouri on Sunday.

In her return from a car accident, senior Paige Parker earned the win on the mound and improves to 28-2 on the season.

Shay Knighten went 3-3 at the plate with two RBI. In the seventh inning, Nicole Pendley capped of the scoring for Oklahoma with a two run homer to make it seven nothing.

The Sooners did not give up one run in their three games played over the weekend to outscore their opponents 24-0.

The last time Oklahoma shut out all opposition in a regional was 2011.

The fourth seeded Sooners will host their own Super Regional, welcoming in 13th seeded Arkansas.

The winner of the Super advances to the Women’s College World Series.