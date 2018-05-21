Super Sooners dominate NCAA Regional to advance

Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
The Oklahoma Sooners will play in their ninth straight NCAA Super Regional after dominating regional play.

OU officially punched their ticket to advance with a 7-0 win over Missouri on Sunday.

In her return from a car accident, senior Paige Parker earned the win on the mound and improves to 28-2 on the season.

Shay Knighten went 3-3 at the plate with two RBI. In the seventh inning, Nicole Pendley capped of the scoring for Oklahoma with a two run homer to make it seven nothing.

The Sooners did not give up one run in their three games played over the weekend to outscore their opponents 24-0.

The last time Oklahoma shut out all opposition in a regional was 2011.

The fourth seeded Sooners will host their own Super Regional, welcoming in 13th seeded Arkansas.

The winner of the Super advances to the Women’s College World Series.

 

 