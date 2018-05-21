Tulsa mother accused of stabbing daughter, sparking Amber Alert is charged

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa mother at the center of an Amber Alert is now facing charges.

Taheerah Ahmad, 39, is accused of tying up two of her daughters, aged 11 and 9, before stabbing the 11-year-old girl repeatedly.

When police questioned Ahmad about the brutal crime, she reportedly told police she committed the acts because she had become upset “because of the way they were reading and looking at her,” according to a police report.

Ahmad allegedly stabbed the girl “50 to 70 times” and struck her over the head several times with a pick-axe, the police report states.

While Ahmad was allegedly stabbing the 11-year-old girl, her 8-year-old daughter helped the 9-year-old girl escape, who then ran to a nearby family member’s home to get help.

After the stabbing, Ahmad reportedly set the kitchen on fire and then left the home with the 8-year-old girl, Hafza Hailey.

The report also says Ahmad wanted to burn down the residence to “further ensure that (the 11-year-old) was dead.”

Police said the 11-year-old had dozens of stab wounds to the torso along with puncture wounds to her legs, neck, hands and face when she was found.

She remains in critical condition.

Authorities later located Ahmad and Hafza in downtown Tulsa.

Hafza told police that her mother had held her and her sisters hostage inside the home for several days.

She reportedly told police that Ahmad forced them to stay in their rooms with no food or water.

Ahmad has been formally charged for the crime.

She has been charged with one count of assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and one count of first-degree arson.