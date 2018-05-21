Wanted sex offender stabs K-9 multiple times after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. - A Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy K-9 is recovering after being stabbed in the head multiple times following a pursuit.

It hasn't even been two years since Jedi became a K-9 officer for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, but he is recovering from stab wounds he suffered this weekend.

"When you see your K-9 partner injured, I can attest to it, it's an extremely difficult situation," Sgt. Shaun Hampton told KTXL.

Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a West Sacramento parole agent notified the Sacramento Sheriff's Department that Jackie Burke was wanted for domestic violence and may be in their jurisdiction.

Burke, 41, is a convicted sex offender in Sacramento, who is currently under GPS ankle monitor supervision.

After tracking Burke to Carmichael, deputies attempted to pull him over. However, he led them on a low-speed pursuit that eventually ended near a senior living home.

Burke then told officers he had a gun and refused to surrender.

"Upon exiting the vehicle [Burke] was concealing one of his hands as if he was armed. Our officers were able to engage him with a less lethal shotgun beanbag round. He was struck with one beanbag round," said Hampton.

That is when Jedi went in.

Deputies say Burke actually had a knife in his hand and attacked the K-9 officer's head. He was eventually taken into custody, and 3-year-old Jedi was rushed into surgery.

Jedi was transported to a veterinary hospital where he is expected to recover.