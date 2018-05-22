15-year-old boy ordered to pay $36 million in restitution for setting Eagle Creek fire

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. – The Oregon teenager who is responsible for igniting a fire that burned thousands of acres has been ordered to pay millions in restitution.

In February, the 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to 12 counts, including reckless burning on public land and criminal mischief.

The teen says he tossed fireworks while hiking last year, which sparked the Eagle Creek Fire. The fire, which began in September, burned more than 48,000 acres.

He was sentenced to five years probation and 1,920 hours of community service with the Forest Service. On Monday, KPTV reports that a judge ordered the boy to pay $36 million in restitution.

Although the judge said that the boy likely won’t be able to pay the restitution in full, he authorized the Hood River Juvenile Department to establish a payment schedule.

“The court can grant full or partial satisfaction of the restitution judgment after 10 years if the youth successfully completes probation, does not commit additional offenses, and complies with the payment plans,” he wrote.