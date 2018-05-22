× 87-year-old Oklahoma man killed in backhoe accident

MULDROW, Okla. – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a backhoe that claimed the life of a Roland man.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a field in Sequoyah County following a backhoe accident.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 87-year-old John Reese was driving a Ford Backhoe through a field when he attempted to make a right turn on a slight hill.

The backhoe rolled, and threw Reese to the ground.

Emergency crews say Reese was found between the ground and the canopy of the backhoe. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

At this point, the cause of the accident is under investigation.