Big 12 Baseball Tournament Starts Wednesday in Bricktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament starts Wednesday at the Bricktown Ballpark, and after a wild regular season, it should be an entertaining event.

Oklahoma State needed just one win in their final regular season series against Texas Tech to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 championship, but were swept by the Red Raiders, while Texas swept TCU to win the title.

OSU will face West Virginia in bracket two at 4:00 pm Wednesday.

Oklahoma will meet Baylor in bracket one at 9:00 am Wednesday.

The Sooners started quickly in Big 12 play, then faded before a late season rally earned them the #4 seed for the Big 12 Tournament.

The tournament is double elimination with the championship game set for Sunday at 1:00 pm.