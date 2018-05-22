× Gov. Fallin reduces number of counties listed under burn ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – After storms brought heavy rain to parts of the state, Governor Mary Fallin has issued a proclamation to reduce the number of counties listed under the burn ban.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says that wildland fire conditions are improving across much of the state due to the recent rainfall.

“The drought continues to persist across northwest Oklahoma, but the recent rains have given most of the state a reprieve from extreme fire conditions,” said Fallin.

Counties that will remain under the governor’s burn ban are as follows:

Beaver

Cimarron

Ellis

Harper

Texas

Woods

Woodward.

“Spring green-up typically signals the end of our winter fire season,” said OFS Director and State Forester Mark Goeller. “While some improvement has been realized with recent rainfall, significant green-up has not yet occurred in the Panhandle and northwest Oklahoma.”

Prohibited activities in those counties listed under the burn ban include open flames, campfires, bonfires, and setting fire to trash, grass, woods or other materials outdoors. Gas and charcoal grilling is allowed as long as it is over a nonflammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.

While the governor has the authority to issue burn bans for multiple counties, county commissioners also issue burn bans for their individual counties.

At this point, there are no county burn bans in effect.