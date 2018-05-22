Has your school built a saferoom since the deadly Moore tornado?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Last weekend marked five years since the Moore tornado, and five years since the conversation about school safety changed dramatically.

Before 2013, many Oklahomans thought tornadoes would never hit during school hours.

Many thought our school buildings were tough enough to hold up to those winds.

We thought our kids would be safe at school.

"All they were offered that day were their little hands over their heads; not a saferoom, not a desk," said Kristi Conatzer, whose daughter Emily died at Plaza Towers Elementary School. "She tucked her head down. That's not how it should have been."

Seven families from Plaza Towers Elementary know the brutal reality. Their kids died while taking shelter in a hallway that did not hold up.

In 2013, News 4's Ali Meyer went to Joplin, Missouri where the district re-built their schools with saferooms after a deadly EF-5 that struck in 2011.

News 4 discovered schools can apply for FEMA money to reimburse for saferoom construction.

In many cases, adding a saferooom component to new construction is just 20 to 30 percent more expensive.

"Saferooms are affordable if you're building new construction," said structural engineer Brian Orr who wrote 16 grant applications worth $30 million for the Joplin School District. "There's no reason why you shouldn't put a saferoom in it."

In 2013 about 60 percent of Oklahoma schools did not have a shelter or saferoom for students; that's half a million kids at risk in their schools.

Five years on dozens of districts have changed course.

School saferooms have gone up in every corner the metro: big schools and small, urban districts and rural.

