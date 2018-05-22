Oklahoma City Council seeking applicants for Ward 7 seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following the resignation of an Oklahoma City councilman, the Oklahoma City Council is seeking applicants for his position.

Earlier this month, 35-year-old John Pettis, Jr. was charged after he allegedly stole at least $165,000 from organization under his control and using the funds for personal use. He is also accused of never filing income tax returns for his consulting business. In fact, the state says it has no record of Pettis ever filing a tax return.

Pettis pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of embezzlement and one count of tax fraud.

Pettis, an Oklahoma City Councilman for Ward 7, resigned from the seat last week.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted to seek applicants for an interim representative for the vacated Ward 7 Council seat.

Applications are available at the City Clerk's Office beginning at 8 a.m. on May 23, and are due by 5 p.m. on May 29.

Applicants must meet the same legal requirements as a candidate for election and include a one-page letter expressing why they want to serve.

If only one qualifying candidate files to run, that candidate is automatically elected to office. Otherwise, residents will head to the polls on Aug. 28 to select a permanent replacement.