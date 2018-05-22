Oklahoma fire station welcomes 7 babies in 15 months

GLENPOOL, Okla. – A fire station in one Oklahoma community has welcomed several new additions to the family in the past year.

In all, seven Glenpool firefighters have welcomed little bundles of joy within the past 15 months.

Following the births, the families decided to get together take a few photos at the Glenpool fire station. Immediately, those photos went viral.

“We never imagined anything like this. We thought we’d post [the photos] on Facebook, get a few likes from friends and family,” Melanie Todd told the Tulsa World.

The firefighters say it’s special since the fire department is pretty small. In fact, there are only 20 members of the Glenpool Fire Department, meaning that the recent dads represent about a third of the department.