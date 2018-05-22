OSBI hoping to identify alleged serial burglar

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a suspected serial burglar who has targeted businesses across the state.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that it is hoping to identify a man suspected of breaking into several businesses in Oklahoma and Texas.
The OSBI released a series of photos of a man accused in burglaries in Guthrie, Blackwell, Wetumka, Okemah, Calvin and Sherman, Texas.
If you have any information on the crimes, call the OSBI tipline at 1-800-522-8017.
