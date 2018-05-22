× Partnership between two colleges consolidates fiscal, educational resources

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two metro colleges have announced a partnership to combine fiscal and educational resources.

On Wednesday, presidents from Rose State College and Oklahoma City Community College will sign a memorandum of understanding to confirm the partnership in a signing ceremony.

According to OCCC President Jerry Steward, the first initiative includes OCCC and Rose State working toward issuing a joint request for proposal for campus food services. The request will include not only cafeteria services, but also catering and event servicing. It is expected to evaluate possible efficiencies and costs savings associated with both institutions contracting with the same vendor.

“Food services are a significant expense to our colleges, mostly due to the labor costs,” Steward said in a press release. “Combining both OCCC and Rose State into the same service contract will lower these costs and at the same time, allow for better services to our students.”

The two colleges are also jointly bidding on various supplies, such as cleaning and paper products as well as hardware.

“Cost reductions are critical for all institutions as we constantly assess our business models,” said Rose State President Jeanie Webb. “I am excited to step out in this proactive approach with our partner to address challenges and creatively identify ways to better serve our students while serving the state of Oklahoma.”

Along with resource consolidation, the two colleges have established a partnership to offer French and Russian language courses for students at both campuses. According to campus officials, this means students who language credit hours in French or Russian can now take these courses without the need to transfer colleges.

The signing ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the State Capitol.