Pipeline officials: Oklahoma City neighborhood safe after crude oil spill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Company officials say residents in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood do not need to be concerned after a crude oil spill earlier this month.

On May 10, Oklahoma City firefighters and hazmat crews were called to the 16900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. following reports of a yellow liquid spewing from the ground near an oil well site. Authorities were able to determine that a pipeline had ruptured and was releasing raw crude oil into the air.

TAC 4: This is what the raw crude oil looked like when firefighters arrived earlier in the 16900 block of N Pennsylvania. This is all taken care of now. Cleanup will begin soon. pic.twitter.com/g0ZYwiDd0L — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 10, 2018

After the spill was contained, residents in the SilverHawk neighborhood began assessing the mess left behind.

“You can see the pipe up here on the roof, you can see the film all over the windows and it’s kind of, it’s an oily substance,” Kevin Mashburn told News 4 as he wiped his hand across his window.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission say about 15 barrels of oil were sent into the air, and settled on more than 220 homes and lawns in the area.

OCC field inspectors, environmental professionals and a representative from the pipeline company, Sunoco, went to the neighborhood to check on the clean up process.

“We are letting them know that we are doing air samples, soil samples, everything to make sure that they are safe, their children are safe, and everything is cleaned up and taken care of,” said Lisa Dillinger, with Sunoco.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, Sunoco Pipeline has released its report from the spill.

The report states that the company has conducted soil tests, surface wipe testing and air monitoring since the incident. It states that the air quality is "safe and consistently within established air quality standards."

"Sunoco Pipeline, LP is pleased to inform the residents and neighbors of the SilverHawk neighborhood that our initial surface wipe samples and soil testing results indicate that any residual hydrocarbons are well below health-based screening values, which means there are no concerns for residents related to any health impacts for your families or your pets," the report states.