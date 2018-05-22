× Police investigating after man allegedly held against his will

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man says he was held against his will.

Officials say it all happened on Saturday near N.W. 11th and Miller Ave. The victim told police that he was hanging out with a group of people at a home in the area when they forced him into a car.

The police report states the victim claims the group threatened to tie him up and leave him at a barn until they “figured out what to do with him.”

They threatened to kill him if he went to police.

Fortunately, the victim made a brave getaway.

“The suspects were making several stops around Oklahoma City at various places buying beer. Apparently, at one point the victim said he needed to use the restroom and was able to break free from the vehicle and run and call police,” said Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police arrested one of the alleged suspects, 45-year-old Ernest Myers, on several charges including robbery and assault and battery.