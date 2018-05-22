School bus crashes into mailbox in southwest Oklahoma City

Remembering May 20th, 5 years later
Posted 4:11 pm, May 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:08PM, May 22, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – A school bus has crashed into a mailbox in the southwest side.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday near S.W. 15th Street and S. Morgan Road. Firefighters said there were no serious injuries.

The bus was coming from Canyon Ridge, per Moore Public Schools. Nineteen students were on board, and a couple were left with some bumps and bruises.

According to crews on scene, it doesn’t appear anyone was being transported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.