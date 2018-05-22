× Six Flags to purchase Frontier City, White Water Bay

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Memorial Day is just around the corner, many families may spend the 3-day weekend at a local water or amusement park.

Now, it seems two of the state’s largest parks will soon be under new ownership.

On Tuesday, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Premier Parks, LLC to acquire the lease rights to five parks.

“Today’s announcement represents another milestone in our strategic North-American growth initiative to seek out park acquisitions that expand our addressable market,” said Six Flags Chairman, CEO, and President, Jim Reid-Anderson. “These are all fantastic properties that complement our existing portfolio and provide tremendous added value and cross-visitation opportunities for our extensive Membership and Season Pass base.”

According to a news release, Frontier City and White Water Bay will be among those properties that are being purchased by Six Flags.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding properties and employees into our family of parks and look forward to sharing the thrill of Six Flags with guests of all ages in these key markets,” added Reid-Anderson.

The closing of the transactions is expected to occur next month.

With the addition of the five properties, Six Flags will be the largest waterpark operator in North America. It is already the largest regional theme park operator in the world.