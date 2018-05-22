South Carolina man bitten by rattlesnake that fell from tree while he was kayaking

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina man is in critical condition after he was bitten three times by a rattlesnake that fell onto him while he was kayaking, according to WHNS.

Michael Adams was kayaking on the Edisto River with his family on Saturday when the snake dropped from the tree above him and bit him three times on the hand.

Adams’ family captured the snake and traveled to a nearby landing where they called 911, WCSC reports.

“Medic 26 arrived about 12 minutes later and began treating the man,” Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials said. “Colleton Medical Center was contacted and had anti-venom available.”

Adams, who is an army veteran, is currently on breathing machines but is expected to make a full recovery.