State Players Honored in Big 12 Baseball Awards
Big 12 Conference baseball coaches released their postseason awards on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma was well represented.
Six Sooners and five Cowboys were among the honorees.
Oklahoma State’s Matt Kroon is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Central Arizona Community College.
Oklahoma had three players named first team All-Big 12: outfielder Steele Walker and pitchers Jake Irvin and Austin Hansen.
Oklahoma State’s lone first team pick was pitcher Carson Teel.
On the second team, OU had infielder Brylie Ware and pitcher Nathan Wiles.
OSU had four second team picks: catcher Colin Simpson, infielders Kroon and Michael Neustifter, and outfielder Jon Littell.
Sooner pitcher Levi Prater was named to the All-Big 12 freshman team.
Here is the complete list of All-Big 12 baseball awards for 2018:
2018 ALL-BIG 12 BASEBALL AWARDS
Player of the Year: Kody Clemens, Texas, Jr., INF, Houston, Texas/Memorial
Pitcher of the Year: Cody Bradford, Baylor, So., LHP, Aledo, Texas/Aledo
Newcomer of the Year: Matt Kroon, Oklahoma State, Jr., INF, Scottsdale, Ariz./Central Arizona CC
Freshman of the Year: Gabe Holt, Texas Tech, INF, Bonaire, Ga./Veterans
Coach of the Year: David Pierce, Texas
ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM
Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School
Shea Langeliers, Baylor+% C So. Keller, Texas/Keller
Josh Jung, Texas Tech*+% INF So. San Antonio, Texas/MacArthur
Davis Wendzel, Baylor%@ INF So. San Clemente, Calif./Jserra Catholic
Kody Clemens, Texas* INF Jr. Houston, Texas/Memorial
Gabe Holt, Texas Tech INF Fr. Bonaire, Ga./Veterans
Kyle Gray, West Virginia*@ INF Jr. Blanco, Texas/Blanco
Steele Walker, Oklahoma^! OF Jr. Prosper, Texas/Prosper
Duke Ellis, Texas OF So. Nacogdoches, Texas/Panola College
Grant Little, Texas Tech*% OF So. Midland, Texas/Midland Christian
Will Brennan, K-State+% UTL So. Stilwell, Kan./Blue Valley
Zach Zubia, Texas DH Fr. Richmond, Texas/Strake Jesuit
Zach Rheams, Texas Tech DH Sr. Angleton, Texas/Brazoswood
Cody Bradford, Baylor LHP So. Aledo, Texas/Aledo
Jake Irvin, Oklahoma*@ RHP Jr. Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson
Carson Teel, Oklahoma State LHP Jr. Stillwater, Okla./Stillwater
Caleb Kilian, Texas Tech RHP So. Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound
Austin Hansen, Oklahoma RHP Jr. Lenexa, Kan./Olathe Northwest
Durbin Feltman, TCU@! RHP Jr. Conroe, Texas/Oak Ridge
ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM
Name, School Pos. Cl. Hometown/Previous School
Colin Simpson, Oklahoma State@ C Jr. Edmond, Okla./Memorial
David Hamilton, Texas% INF So. San Marcos, Texas/San Marcos
Andy Thomas, Baylor INF So. Murrieta, Calif./Murrieta
Brylie Ware, Oklahoma^ INF Jr. Sedgwick, Kan./ Neosho CC
Matt Kroon, Oklahoma State INF Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Central Arizona CC
Michael Neustifter, Oklahoma State INF So. Carrollton, Texas/Hebron
Jon Littell, Oklahoma State OF Sr. Stillwater, Okla./Stillwater
Josh Watson, TCU! OF Jr. Arlington, Texas/Martin
Darius Hill, West Virginia@& OF Jr. Dallas, Texas/Dallas Jesuit
Nick Loftin, Baylor UTL Fr. Corpus Christi, Texas/W.B. Ray
Richard Cunningham, Baylor@ DH Jr. Austin, Texas/Stephen F. Austin HS
Ryan Zeferjahn, Kansas RHP So. Topeka, Kan./Seaman
Nathan Wiles, Oklahoma RHP So. Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley West
Nick Lodolo, TCU+% LHP So. LaVerne, Calif./Damien
Blair Henley, Texas RHP So. Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights
Troy Montemayor, Baylor^# RHP Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Reagan
Andy McGuire, Texas RHP Jr. Oakton, Va./James Madison HS
HONORABLE MENTION
Baylor – Josh Bissonette, Joe Heineman, Hayden Kettler; Kansas – James Consentino, Ryan Cyr, Devin Foyle, Jaxx Groshans, Zack LeBan; K-State
– Drew Mount; Oklahoma – Connor Berry, Cade Harris, Brady Lindsly, Kyle Mendenhall, Kyler Murray, Brandon Zaragoza; Oklahoma State – Peyton
Battenfield, Trevor Boone, Christian Funk, Joe Lienhard, Carson McCusker, C.J. Varela; Texas – Parker Joe Robinson; TCU – A.J. Balta, Adam Oviedo;
West Virginia – Tyler Doanes, Ivan Gonzalez, Marques Inman, Isaiah Kearns, Kade Strowd, Brandon White, Braden Zarbnisky
Voting is weighted. Ties in voting created two first team designated hitters.
* Unanimous Choice ^2017 First Team Honoree +2017 Second Team Honoree @2017 Honorable Mention
%2017 All-Freshman Team #2016 First Team Honoree &2016 Second Team Honoree !2016 Honorable Mention
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Name, School Pos. Hometown/Previous School
Davion Downey, Baylor OF Bowling Green, Ky./Warren East
Nick Loftin, Baylor* UTL Corpus Christi, Texas/W.B. Ray
Tyler Thomas, Baylor SP Keller, Texas/Keller
Levi Prater, Oklahoma* LHP Ada, Okla./Byng
Coby Boulware, TCU INF Anthem, Ariz./Boulder Creek
Augie Mihlbauer, TCU LHP Mukwonago, Wisc./Mukwonago
Adam Oviedo, TCU INF Grandview, Texas/Alvarado
Caleb Sloan, TCU RHP Centennial, Colo./Regis Jesuit
Kamron Fields, Texas UTL Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial
Zach Zubia, Texas* DH Richmond, Texas/Strake Jesuit
Gabe Holt, Texas Tech* 2B Bonaire, Ga./Veterans
Tyler Doanes, West Virginia UTL Fayetteville, Ga./Whitewater