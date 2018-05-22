Teen uses music, art as a way to cope with his traumatic past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - After his two younger sisters were adopted, Jeremy is ready to find a family to call his own.

In 2016, News 4 met Jeremy and his two younger sisters, Shakeva and Destiny, who were hoping to be adopted together.

However, that didn't happen and Jeremy is now trying to be adopted on his own.

His caseworkers at DHS say Jeremy is genuine and kind, and would complete any family.

'I've just been moving place to place and started working on songs," he said.

Jeremy practices rapping almost every day, using his music as an outlet for the trauma he has experienced in his young life.

"This is a good way for people to express what they're feeling and to let other people know how they feel. This can be used as a good outlet for others. But for me personally, I would prefer music. I'm thinking more about music therapy to help others use music as a way to cope," the 16-year-old said.

Christian rap artist NF is his main inspiration.

“He's a big motivator to me because he's been through pretty much everything I have,” Jeremy said. "His step dad was very abusive. He lost his mom to a drug overdose."

It's a sad situation most people can't relate to, but Jeremy says music helps him overcome the obstacles in life.

"I really want to be adopted so I can go to public schools because moving from school to school; one- it gets boring, and two- it gets super confusing, not just for me, but for people who work at the school," he said.

He's moved about 20 times in the last six years, which has made school tough.

He's ready to find a family that can provide stability, and parents who will be there to support him.

"I guess I connect more with people who have more common interests that I do. That I think have more knowledge and would be able to help me in mental way, helping me grow my mind and stuff," he said.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

