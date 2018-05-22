Two OKC Parks and Recreation employees treated for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation employees were ill with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

According to city officials, the employees are part-time. They told the city that’s what they were sick with, but have been treated and are back at work.

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a common tick-borne illness, particularly prevalent in Oklahoma. As the weather heats up, an OKC-County Health Department epidemiologist says the frequency of cases is expected to rise.

Those sick with the bacterial disease can experience flu-like symptoms about two weeks after they’ve been bitten. It can be treated with antibiotics.

Pets are also susceptible to the disease.