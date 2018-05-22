Woman arrested after allegedly attacking victim, stealing purse

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a terrifying encounter on Oklahoma City’s southwest side.

Police say a woman was sitting outside a business near 25th and Robinson when another woman approached her. Authorities say the other woman began pulling the victim’s hair, then threatened her with a knife when she tried to defend herself.

Ultimately, the alleged suspect was able to get away with the victim’s purse.

“Dumped out the contents and then walked off with it. The victim called police and they were able to spot the suspect nearby,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Carlette McCoy on complaints of robbery, assault and battery and public drunkenness.