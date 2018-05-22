× Woman remains in hospital after hit by vehicle, police say

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that put one woman in the hospital.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area near Highway 9 and Dobbs Rd for a report of an injury collision.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that 64-year-old Bonnie Hughes was crossing 180th Ave. NE, after parking in her driveway, to get her mail.

When she was crossing back to her vehicle, Hughes was hit by a Cadillac SRX traveling southbound on 180th Ave. NE.

The driver did not stop and left the scene eastbound on Highway 9.

Police say a dash camera video from a witness’ vehicle confirmed that the Cadillac was involved in the collision.

Hugehs was taken to the hospital where remains in serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the Cadillac, 38-year-old Misti Miller, turned herself in to the Norman Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

Miller was not injured.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police say.

The collision remains under investigation.