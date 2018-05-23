13th biggest Oklahoma largemouth bass on record caught in Broken Bow Lake

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is now in the record books after catching the 13th biggest largemouth bass on record in Broken Bow Lake!

Jonathan Bowling said he decided to go fishing at night and ended up catching the fish, which weighed a whopping 13 pounds, 11.2 ounces, and measured 27 inches long, 21 inches girth.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conversation (ODWC) says Bowling’s catch is the 13th biggest largemouth bass on record. It is also the second Top 20 largemouth bass caught from Broken Bow this year.

ODWC says Bowling released the fish after it was weighed.

Click here to view the Top 20 list before Bowling’s fish was added.