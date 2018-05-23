4 seniors: 25 great gadgets for easier aging

OKLAHOMA CITY – Norman Regional Health System is sponsoring a series of free educational outreach events throughout the Oklahoma City metro to showcase ‘Great Gadgets for Easier Aging.’

Jim Miller will demonstrate 25 top-rated, best-selling products and technologies that are designed for older adults.

Some of the products include the best of senior-friendly cell phones, smartphones, tablets, TV remotes, computers, health, fitness devices, medication reminders, walking canes, amplified telephones, video calling devices, driving aids, television listening systems, magnifiers, medical alert devices and home safety products.

Click here to see all the Savvy Senior Great Gadgets.

The free events are open to the public and will occur at the following locations: