Fans from across the country flock to Bricktown for the Big 12 baseball tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a big week at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as fans pour in for the Big 12 baseball tournament.

Since 1997, Oklahoma City has played host to the event almost every year.

It’s good for the economy, too, bringing in big bucks. This year, it’s expected to bring in $15,000,000.

On Wednesday, both state schools played, bringing fans from both sides to the park.

“I am not an OU fan, he is,” said Curt Jennings as he held his 3-month-old son.

That’s not the only rivalry we came across.

Of the two state teams – first up was the Sooners – taking on the Baylor Bears.

Making things slightly awkward for two friends.

“Boomer Sooner!” said Blaze.

“Go Bears!” Trevin countered.

Blaze has been a lifelong OU fan, and despite being from Yukon, his buddy Trevin roots for Baylor, where his grandfather played baseball.

“I know Baylor’s going to win, so I don’t know what he’s thinking,” Trevin said.

The Cowboys were slated to play a little later against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

One faithful fan drove all the way from Amarillo to support her alma mater.

Pauline Webb comes from three generations of cowboys and cowgirls.

“One went to Auburn,” Webb said. “We kind of think we failed on that.”

But it’s not all about the games, fans themselves also get to have a little bit of fun.

“It’s my vacation,” said Mark Bowen, an OSU fan.

Many of the fans we caught up to say they take time off work every year to attend the tournament and spend time with friends.

Some of them have gone every year.

The tournament lasts through the weekend.

The championship game will be on Sunday.