× Fielding Errors Plague Cowboys in Big 12 Tourney Loss to West Virginia

In a sloppy game with nine combined errors, Oklahoma State lost their first round game in the Big 12 Baseball Tournament 8-5 to West Virginia.

The Mountaineers jumped to a 6-0 lead by scoring three runs in the second inning and three more in the fourth, the latter coming on an RBI single in which a throwing error by Matt Kroon allowed two more runs to score.

The Cowboys chipped away at the lead, taking advantage of WVU mistakes to cut the deficit to 7-5 in the 7th inning.

West Virginia added a run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch to make it 8-5.

OSU then loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth, but Michael Neustifter grounded to third base for a force out to end the game.

OSU finished with five errors, while WVU had four.

The Cowboys have now lost five straight games, and the defeat ends their six-game winning streak at the Bricktown Ballpark.

OSU will play at 12:30 pm Thursday in an elimination game, against the loser of the late game Wednesday between Texas Tech and TCU.