× Former pastor arrested on complaints of lewd acts with a child

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities say a former Oklahoma pastor has been taken into custody on two complaints of lewd acts with a child.

On May 20, Norman police received a report about child pornography being found at a home in the 2400 block of Bonnybrook St.

The calling party told investigators that 77-year-old Phillip Paul Ratliff had child pornography on his home computer and that he may have molested a young girl.

Following the initial investigation, Ratliff, a former pastor, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on two counts of lewd acts with a child.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

If you have any information on the crime, call Norman police at (405) 366-5261.