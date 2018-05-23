× Initial reports show no health concerns from oil spill in OKC neighborhood; Residents still have questions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Initial test results are back from samples taken from the oil spill in the Oklahoma City neighborhood of SilverHawk.

Swab samples from the ground and structure taken approximately two days after the spill have been analyzed by the independent firmed hired by Sunoco to do the tests.

Officials from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) looked for volatile chemicals like Benzene.

“Benzene is probably our main chemical of concern because it’s a know carcinogen. It was what we call a sweet crude. There was a lot of the volatiles that would contain Benzene,” said Tim Baker of the OCC.

Baker says the reports show levels of Benzene to be low enough to not require any further concern.

“There has not been anything found from the analyticals that I’d be concerned about my granddaughter playing in the front yard. So far, everything is good news,” said Baker.

Officials from Sunoco are also encouraged with the initial reports. They issued this statement to News 4:

“We were pleased that the initial surface wipe samples and soil testing results confirmed what we have been sharing with the residents since the incident; that the air quality in the SilverHawk neighborhood is safe and consistently within established air quality standards and that there are no concerns related to any health impacts to families or pets. We are committed to the full clean up and restoration of the neighborhood to the satisfaction of the homeowners.”

But, some homeowners are still skeptical. They are worried about the oil that made contact with people and pets.

“Our neighbors who were deeply affected by that, who were out walking their dogs or out in the backyard, those neighbors are not sure what that means to them, that information about the first 48 hours when the crude oil was released, how that oil effects the neighborhood,” said Autumn Harting of the SilverHawk HOA.

Harting says they will ask OCC for another meeting like the one held last week to address health concerns.

As for legal action for the SilverHawk Homeowners Association?

“At this point, it’s up to each individual homeowner, however, it’s up the HOA collectively if they wanted to take action together. We have not made that decision yet,” said Harting.

OCC officials say the results of their own tests will be back in the next 10 days. They are also offering any resident in the neighborhood free testing, of their specific property, if they want it.