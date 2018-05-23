Man accused of beating dog with baseball bat because it ate his Whopper

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – A Massachusetts man is accused of beating his dog with a baseball bat because it ate his Whopper, according to South Coast Today.

Gregory Ostiguy was charged with animal cruelty after witnesses called police around 6:50 p.m. Friday to report the 50-year-old was hitting the dog with a baseball bat.

When officers found the dog, it was “shaking.” The animal was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local vet for treatment.

Ostiguy’s prosecutor said he hit the dog because he was upset the animal ate his Burger King sandwich after working all day.

He was also charged with animal cruelty in 2009.

He was taken to jail on a $5,000 bond.